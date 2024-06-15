Teachers federation feeds 1000 people on Bhatti’s birthday in Khammam

Vikramarka’s success was his discipline, he noted. District Congress president P Durgaprasad said that Vikramarka was giving a new definition to leadership as he shows commitment in everything he does and every word he speaks.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 07:45 PM

Khammam: On the occasion of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka’s birthday, Telangana State School Teachers Federation State general secretary Devarakonda Saidulu organised a mass feeding programme at Government General Hospital here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion Saidulu said that Vikramarka was committed to the development of the educational sector by spending huge amounts of funds benefitting poor students and to strengthen the government education system.

State Warehousing Corporation chairman R Nageswara Rao and Mayor P Neeraja were present.