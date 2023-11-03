‘Medal Ceremony’ adds extra sheen to Team India’s World Cup campaign, check out winners list

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:45 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Hyderabad: With an emphatic win over Sri Lanka, India became the first team to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the quadrennial event. To boost the players’ morale, team India‘s fielding coach T Dilip introduced an innovative concept called the ‘Medal Ceremony,’ where the standout fielder of the day is awarded a medal after each World Cup match.

While not an official accolade, the medal ceremony has proven to be a significant morale booster for Team India in the World Cup.

Thus far, India has competed in seven matches, and five players have earned this special recognition. Here is the list of players who have received the medal:

1st Match: Virat Kohli

2nd Match: Shardul Thakur

3rd Match: KL Rahul

4th Match: Ravindra Jadeja

5th Match: Shreyas Iyer

6th Match: KL Rahul

7th Match: Shreyas Iyer

Notably, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have won it twice in the seven matches.