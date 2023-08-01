Tech Tok: Threads lose more than half of its users

Launched as a rival platform to Twitter, now known as X; Threads was unveiled as an Instagram app.

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 04:25 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: Remember when Threads racked up 100 million users within just five days of its launch? Well, it has now lost more than half of its users.

When the platform was launched, many users complained that it had limited features. Threads then soon added ‘following’ and ‘for you’ options to be displayed on the website. That said, it failed to hold on to the scores of its subscribers.

Addressing the issues in a meeting, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said that the retention on the app was “better than what the executives had expected, but it was not perfect”. He called this drop in users normal and seemed optimistic about the future of the app.

According to reports, the team plans to add more retention-driving hooks. Chief Product Officer Chris Cox said that one strategy would be to ensure that Instagram users are able to see important Threads. It is expected that Threads will be adding a lot more features in the near future.

Loss of users after the post-launch boost is common in the tech world because many download the app with the intention to test it. Retaining those initial users is often the task. Given that Threads failed to ace the first jump, it remains to be seen if it will make a stronger comeback.

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 5G:

Xiaomi has launched its budget-friendly smartphone Redmi 12 5G. The device not just offers 5G connectivity but is also the first in India to feature the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip set.

It is built on flagship-level 4nm architecture and supports faster 5G speeds, lower latency, and improved power efficiency. The Redmi 12 5G also boasts a 6.79-inch FHD display with a 90Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

The device also has a crystal glass design with a rear camera consisting of a 50MP AI main camera and a 2MP depth camera.

Google Assistant to get an AI-makeover:

According to a leaked email reported by Axios, Google plans to revamp its Assistant with ChatGPT-like generative AI capabilities.

The e-mail which was sent to the employees suggests that Google Assistant will be revamped with large language model (LLM) technology. This update comes right after Amazon’s latest initiative to revamp the Alexa smart devices with generative AI technology.

It is the current trend in the industry to incorporate generative AI and LLM technology into several existing products of the company.

Is ‘Tweet’ being replaced with ‘Post’?:

Looks like the words ‘twitter’ and ‘tweet’ will soon be wiped from human memory as reports suggest that Elon Musk will soon be replacing ‘tweets’ on the platform with ‘posts’.

Many users reported that the button was already replaced for them on the website. However, there is no official confirmation. Last week, the platform shredded its identity as Twitter and became X, a letter that Musk has been forever fascinated with.