Techie who lost Rs.12 lakh to cyber fraud found hanging

Techie Jadavath Aravind (30), a native of Bommareddy Gudem, had accessed a link he got on Telegram app, and first invested Rs.200.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 04:55 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Sangareddy: A software techie, who recently lost Rs 12 lakh to cyber fraudsters, was found hanging on Wednesday in Sangareddy district.

According to the police, Jadavath Aravind (30), a native of Bommareddy Gudem in Sangareddy, had accessed a link he got on Telegram app, and initially invested Rs.200. When he successfully completed a task, he got Rs.250 in return. He then invested more, but ended up losing Rs 12 lakh that his parents saved for his sister’s marriage, which was fixed to be held on May 5.

Though Aravind pleaded with the fraudsters to return his money, as per a chat found on his Telegram app, they refused. The techie, who got married just three months ago, was found hanging at his Sangareddy residence on Wednesday afternoon.

Sangareddy Police have registered a case and are investigating.