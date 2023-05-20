TechnipFMC, Alliant Group announce Hyderabad plans

French-American oil and gas giant TechnipFMC and Houston-based consulting and financial firm AlliantGroup have announced their plans for new and expanded operations in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 AM, Sun - 21 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: French-American oil and gas giant TechnipFMC and Houston-based consulting and financial firm AlliantGroup have announced their plans for new and expanded operations in the State capital, with the two moves to generate about 13,500 jobs over the next few years.

The announcements came in the wake of the top brass from the two firms meeting IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and his team, who are currently on a tour of the United States. TechnipFMC, a leader in the traditional and renewable energy industry across the world, has chosen Hyderabad for its global operations and will set up its software global delivery centre and a precision engineering manufacturing facility.

The software global delivery and capability centre will employ 3,500 people, while the manufacturing facility, specialising in the realm of precision engineering, will create 1,000 jobs in the next five years. TechnipFMC will invest over $150 million (Rs 1,250 crore), with an export value of $650 million (Rs 5,400 crore) towards the Hyderabad facilities in the initial phase.

This was announced by the Minister after meeting Anders Dahl, senior vice-president One Engineering at TechnipFMC and Housila Tiwari, Managing Director and Country Head for TechnipFMC in India, at the firm’s campus in Houston. TechnipFMC’s IT and Engineering delivery centre will come up in about 2.5 lakh square feet and a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for precision engineering in Hyderabad will cover 1.5 lakh sft. This facility will create employment opportunities primarily in the areas of specialised engineering talent and also create plenty of indirect employment in addition to the 3,500 direct jobs, according to an official statement.

As for AlliantGroup, the Houston-based consulting and financial services powerhouse will be expanding its existing operations in Hyderabad to create 9,000 new jobs in the banking, financial services and insurance sector here. Renowned for its expertise in tax, accounting and audit services, the company announced its ambitious plans after CEO Dhaval Jadav met Rama Rao at the firm’s Houston headquarters. AlliantGroup has already been providing services in audit, tax, advisory and accounting since 2020 with 1,000 employees in their 1.5 lakh square feet office in Hyderabad.

Expressing his delight at the announcement, Rama Rao said this would be a “great opportunity for youth” in the areas of tax, accounting, audit services and core IT technologies as well. “Alliant’s decision once again exemplifies the unwavering trust and confidence that the BFSI industry has placed in the city,” he said.

Principal Secretary (IT and Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary (Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs) E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri accompanied the Minister.