Techno-cultural festival ‘DAKSHA 2022’ organised at Anurag University

Hyderabad: Anurag University organized ‘DAKSHA 2022′, a national level techno-cultural festival on the campus here on Friday. The two-day event was organized to improve students’ organizing skills besides technical and managerial skills.

Education department Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania participated as the chief guest, while AMS OSRAM Group director, Dr. Krishna Kanth Avalur was the guest of honor for the inaugural ceremony of the two-day fest.

During the event, Sultania spoke about the Y-Hub which was recently launched by the State government. He said awareness has to be created among the young minds on the need to innovate on the emerging trends in technology.

Dr. Avalur encouraged students to participate in techno-cultural programmes to enhance their social skills and build networking.

The fest which comprised over 150 events received around 3,000 registrations from 114 institutions through online mode from all over the country. Students from various institutions exhibited over 100 project presentations and 70 paper presentations.

