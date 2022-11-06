Two persons end lives in different cases in Hyderabad

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two persons ended their lives in different cases in the city on Saturday night.

At Rajendranagar, a 32 year-old man hanged himself at his house in Ambedkarnagar. T Srikanth, who used to work as a security guard was not attending to his duties for last few months and staying at home.

On Saturday evening, he came home in an inebriated condition and picked up a quarrel with his family members. He later went into the bedroom and hanged himself to the ceiling fan, said Rajendranagar police. On a complaint the police booked a case and are investigating.

In the other case, a carpenter, M Ramesh (55) of Ambikanagar in Chatrinaka died by suicide at his house.

According to the police, the man was confined to his house due to health issues for the last few months. On Saturday night, he went into the bathroom in the house and hanged himself. On noticing it the family members removed the noose and rushed him to a private hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

A case is booked by the police and efforts going on to ascertain the reasons.