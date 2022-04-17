Teenager drowns in pond in Ranga Reddy

Published Date - 06:49 PM, Sun - 17 April 22

Hyderabad: A 10th standard student was drowned in a pond Kandukur in Ranga Reddy district.

According to the police, U Vignesh (17), a resident of Thimmapur village in Kandukur mandal of Ranga Reddy district went to the local pond on the village outskirts along with a group of friends on Thursday afternoon. All the friends got into the lake and Vignesh, who did not know how to swim, got drowned.

The friends who got scared after noticing Vignesh drowning in the pond, left the place and went to their houses without informing about the incident to anyone. On Sunday morning, locals found a body in the pond and alerted the police. The police who fished out the body with the help of local people identified the person as Vignesh.

Vignesh had lost his father around ten years ago and after his mother remarried, the boy was staying with his uncle in the village.

“Vignehs’s uncle assumed that the teenager went to meet his mother who stayed in the neighbouring mandal. On information from the local villagers he came to the spot and identified the body as that of his nephew,” said the Kandukur police.

The police later shifted the body for postmortem examination to OGH mortuary. A case is booked.

