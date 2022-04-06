Telangana: 12-year-old student jumps off school building, suffers serious injuries

Mahabubabad: In a disturbing incident, a 12-year-old girl tried to end her life by jumping off a private residential school building at Velikatta village near Thorrur mandal centre in the district on Wednesday. She suffered multiple fractures and bleeding injuries and was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

The victim Bantoth Indu, a 6th class student, at the PSR High School, had reportedly taken the extreme step as she was not happy staying in the hostel on the school campus.

She is the daughter of Banoth Srinivas and Sarada of Kanya Thanda near Bommakallu village in Pedda Vangara mandal in the district. Her condition is said to be serious, according to the doctors. Meanwhile, the police have visited the school as well as hospital to probe the incident.

