Telangana: 23-year-old sanitation worker electrocuted in Mancherial

A 23-year-old sanitation worker was electrocuted after he accidentally touched a live wire while he was installing street lamps at Budakurd village in Bellampalli mandal

Published Date - 09:33 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

Mancherial: A 23-year-old sanitation worker was electrocuted after he accidentally touched a live wire while he was installing street lamps at Budakurd village in Bellampalli mandal on Saturday.

Rachakonda Prasanth, a native of Budakurd and a sanitation worker of Panchayat Raj department, died on the spot when he came into contact with the live wire. He was engaged in installation of lamps by a lineman of Northern Power Distribution Company Limited. A case was registered.

