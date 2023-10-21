Only admit sanctioned quota of medical seats: NMC

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:33 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Hyderabad: The National Medical Commission (NMC), the regulatory body for medical education in the country, has directed medical colleges to only admit sanctioned number of students under Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category within the permitted seat quota. No additional seats shall be permitted by the NMC, the regulatory body said.

The Government of India launched 10 per cent reservation to the EWS through 103rd Constitutional Amendment. This is also applicable for medical education. In this regard, it has been observed that medical institutions are admitting additional students for the MBBS course under EWS quota over and above the sanction seats. All institutions are required to admit the sanctioned number of students, including EWS category, within the permitted seat quota, the NMC clarified.

In a related development, the NMC has also urged all the medical universities in different Indian States to strictly adhere to the counselling schedule released by it for the academic year 2023-24 for UG MBBS courses. Any counselling carried out by the mentioned authorities beyond the prescribed scheduled will be deemed invalid and students admitted through such counselling will be discharged immediately, the NMC clarified.