Telangana: 56 fire safety drills conducted to raise awareness

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Hyderabad: The State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department, conducted 56 fire safety drills in the last one week as part of its awareness program in the State.

Teams from different fire stations visited hospitals, fuel refilling stations, high rise buildings, residential buildings, commercial complexes, schools and colleges and conducted the program.

Rescue teams with boats in various districts are also practicing rescue operations in local bodies regularly, said fire officials.