Telangana: 81,964 Praja Palana applications received in 141 ULBs from 8 am to 12 noon

The programme was conducted at 2,358 locations in the ULBs and on an average, each location received about 250 to 300 petitions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department announced that a special control room with phone number 040-23120410 has been established at State level at Commissioner and Director Municipal Administration’s office. The Control room would be operational from 7 AM to 7 PM (except on December 31 and January 1) for addressing the queries faced by citizens and ULBs, besides monitoring the ULBs performance on regular basis.

The MAUD officials further said that 81,964 applications pertaining to six guarantees, including 2,854 others, were received at the Praja Palana programme in 141 ULBs from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday. The flagship programme Praja Palana program launched by the State Government receiving good response from the people. The programme was conducted at 2,358 locations in the ULBs and on an average, each location received about 250 to 300 petitions, they said.