Praja Palana: 23,315 applications received in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Mancherial: As many as 23,315 applications were received from the public to avail benefits of five guarantees on the first day of Praja Palana programme on Thursday.

As per information provided by the district authorities, 14,890 applications were dropped in seven municipalities such as Mancherial, Bellampalli, Naspur, Chennur, Luxettipet, Mandamarri and Kyathanpalli, while 8,425 applications were submitted in 16 mandals of the district on the maiden day of the programme.

Mancherial municipality topped with seeing 5,564 applications, while Dandepalli mandal stood in the top by registering 1,188 applications. Kyathanpalli civic body was at the bottom by recording 436 applications. Vemanapalli mandal appeared in the bottom with recording barely 88 applications.