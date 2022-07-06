‘Telangana achieved outstanding growth in many fields’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:02 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

TSEWIDC Chairman Ravula Sridhar Reddy address pressmen in Adilabad on Wednesday.

Adilabad: The Telangana State Education and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSEWIDC) Chairman Ravula Sridhar Reddy said that the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi initiative was launched to improve infrastructure of State-run schools and to give stiff competition to private educational institutions. He was speaking to pressmen here on Wednesday.

Sridhar stated that the ambience of the government schools was improved on par with private schools, besides creating infrastructure of 26,000 schools spending Rs 7,289 crore. He informed that Telangana achieved outstanding growth in the fields of irrigation, electricity, industries, education and health, besides implementing many innovative schemes.

The chairman further said that 12 types of works were being taken up in 237 schools of the district, at an estimated cost of Rs 46.61 crore through the initiative. He stated that toilets and compound walls were being created in schools under the National Employment Guarantee Scheme. He added that 1,000 residential schools have been established so far.

He added that 132 study circles would be established across the state soon for the convenience of the poor students and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced recruitment of 90,450 jobs lying vacant with various departments. He informed that the works taken up under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi would be finished in three or four months.