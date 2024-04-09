| Telangana Action Taken Against Two Fair Price Shops For Variation In Stocks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 05:39 PM

Khammam: The district civil supplies officials have initiated action against two fair price shop dealers in Tallada mandal in the district for variation in rice stocks.

A statement from the district civil supplies officer informed that following complaints of irregularities, inspections were carried out at a shop number 2233023 at Mittapalli village and seized rice stocks.

A case under Section 6A of The Essential Commodities Act was booked against the shop and the shop was handed over to Ramanujavarapu fair price shop dealer as additional responsibility.

Similarly, a variation in rice stocks was found at shop number 2233005 during inspections and stocks were seized. The responsibility of running the shop was handed over to Nutankal fair price shop dealer additionally. 126 quintals of PDS rice worth Rs 3.65 lakh was seized from both the shops, teh statement said.