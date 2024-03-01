Book cases against ganja users, SP tells officials

Ganja hot spots across the district have to be identified and register cases against ganja smugglers as well as users, he said.

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju told police officials to book cases against those consuming ganja, in addition to the ganja smugglers.

Addressing the police officers at the monthly crime review meeting here on Friday the SP advised to maintain strict vigilance and to take strict action against people involved in illegal transportation of ganja, PDS rice, matka and gambling.

CCTV cameras should be installed at important places within the jurisdiction of every police station in the district. Awareness programmes have to be organised to keep people alert from time to time so that they do not fall prey to cybercriminals.

Black spots where road accidents were occurring frequently have to be identified within the limits of each police station and efforts have to be made to prevent them in coordination with the concerned authorities, Rohith Raju suggested. He later presented certificates of appreciation to officers and staff who showed merit in performing their duties. EOM