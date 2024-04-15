PDS rice recycling racket busted in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 April 2024, 08:06 PM

Sangareddy SP Chennuri Rupesh is examining rice mill at Pashamylaram industrial area in Sangareddy distrcit on Monday evening.

Sangareddy: Sangareddy police busted a PDS recycling racket and seized 500 tonnes of PDS rice from a rice mill at Pashamylaram Industrial Area under the BDL Bhanur police station limits here on Monday.

The Task Force found that the the rice mill was being run without necessary permissions by one Prabhakar Reddy from Bodhan of Nizamabad. Prabhakar Reddy, who owns a mill in the Nizamabad district, would mill State government procured paddy which he would eventually supply to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) following the government norms.

He would supply the rice packing them in gunny bags which would have an FCI logo.

Prabhakar Reddy was purchasing the PDS rice again from the public in Nizamabad district, which he was allegedly recycling and supplying them again to FCI in the same gunny bags. He deputed one N Ravi to oversee the rice mill operations in Pashamylaram employing 15 migrant workers. Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh visited the rice mill on Monday evening. Speaking to news reporters, the SP has said they seized three lorries and 4 DCMs and arrested Ravi.

Efforts were on to nab Prabhakar Reddy, who was absconding, the SP said.