Cyberabad SOT seizes PDS rice in Jagathgirigutta raid

Acting on a tip off, the SOT police caught one person Megavath Naveen (30) and seized the PDS rice bags.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 March 2024, 01:51 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad SOT raided a house at Jagathgirigutta and seized PDS rice on Wednesday evening.

The police seized about 3000 kilograms of the rice.

He was planning to sell it in the market at a higher price and earn money illegally, said the police.