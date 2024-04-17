Cyberabad SOT seizes 54 tonnes of PDS rice, arrest 8 in raids

Acting on information, the police raided different premises at Shadnagar, Shamshabad, Rajendranagar and Pahadishareef.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 April 2024, 04:48 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team raided several places and seized huge quantities of rice meant for distribution under the Public Distribution Scheme on Tuesday.

Durin the course of the raids, the police seized a total of 54 tonnes of PDS rice. Acting on information, the police raided different premises at Shadnagar, Shamshabad, Rajendranagar and Pahadishareef.

The police caught eight persons who were allegedly involved in the PDS rice smuggling. The police also seized DCM vans and auto rickshaws during the raids.