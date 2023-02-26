Telangana: Adilabad DTC wins lifetime achievement award

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:10 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Adilabad: District Transport Commissioner Dr Puppala Srinivas has been conferred a lifetime achievement award by OHSSAI Foundation, a national voluntary organisation, for his contributions to the field of road safety.

He received the award during the 7th annual Health Safety Environment Excellence and Sustainability ceremony held in Ahmedabad of Gujarat on Saturday.

Srinivas was chosen considering his contributions to the field of road safety. To his credit, he published a research paper in an international journal and delivered lectures on road safety.

He strived for reducing road accidents and to sensitise various stakeholders over the cause.