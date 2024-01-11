Telangana again bags rich haul of Swacch Survekshan awards

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs HS Puri presented the Swacch Survekshan awards at New Delhi on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 08:32 PM

Siddipet Municipal Chairperson K Manjula is receiving the award in the presence of GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose in New Delhi on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Telangana continued to bag a rich haul of awards at the Swacch Survekshan and Garbage Free City (GFC) Star Rating conducted from January 2023 to January 2024.

In the South Zone Category, Nizampet won the cleanest city with population between 25,000 and 50,000. Similarly, Siddipet was declared the cleanest city with a population between 50,000 to 1 lakh. Gundlapochampally won the South Zone Cleanest City award in the less than 1 lakh population category.

Apart from these, 18 ULBs made it to the top 20 Best Performing ULBs across the country leading with Nizampet, followed by Medchal and Peerzadiguda municipalities.

The ULBs were declared as winners under Swachh Survekshan-2023 after an assessment based on 90 parameters covering solid waste management, litter free commercial areas, community level composting, access to toilets, maintenance of PT/CTs, liquid waste management, citizen awareness, citizen engagement and innovations.

Telangana has been leading in establishing Composting units, DRCCs, Biomining of legacy waste and faecal sludge treatment plants (FSTPs) for waste management in urban areas.

Achieving ODF and GFC star rating is crucial in Swachh Survekshan-2023 scoring. The State government’s efforts in setting up compost units (224), Dry Resource Collection Centres (206) and FSTPs (39) and massive citizen awareness campaigns and participation platforms aided in securing the awards.

Out of 143 ULBs, MoHUA has certified 77 ULBs as ODF , 45 ULBs as ODF and two ULBs as Water , remaining 19 ULBs have sustained ODF status.