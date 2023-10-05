Telangana’s agricultural surge records 186 percent growth

By PS Dileep Published Date - 10:58 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: With more than 60 per cent of the rural population in Telangana employed in agriculture and affiliated industries, the agriculture sector continues to play a crucial part in the State’s growth. The Gross State Value Added (GSVA) of the agriculture and allied sectors has increased by 186 per cent from Rs.76,123 crore in 2014-15 to Rs.2.17 lakh crore in 2022-23, making it a significant contributor to the State’s economy.

Since its formation in 2014, Telangana has seen remarkable growth in its agricultural sector. The cultivated area, which stood at 1.31 crore acres in 2014, has increased to a staggering 2.2 crore acres by the fiscal year 2022-23. With the cultivation area hitting over 1.26 crore acres in the current Vanakalam (Kharif) season, the GSVA of agriculture and allied sectors is projected to reach nearly 200 per cent growth.

One of the most astonishing achievements is the surge in paddy production. In 2014-15, Telangana produced only 68 lakh tonnes of paddy annually. However, by 2022-23, this figure had surpassed an unprecedented three crore tonnes per annum. Cotton cultivation has also witnessed substantial growth from 41.83 lakh acres in 2014-15, to 60.53 lakh acres in 2020-21, showcasing around 18.70 lakh acres increase i.e a growth rate of 44.70 per cent. Cotton yield has increased from 35.83 lakh bales in 2014-15 to 63.97 lakh bales by 2020-21.

The State government’s commitment to supporting its farmers is evident from various initiatives, contributing to the agriculture sector’s growth. The Rythu Bandhu scheme, providing aid to farmers, has deposited a staggering Rs.73,000 crore in farmers’ accounts in 11 installments, offering crucial financial support. Additionally, loans totaling Rs.27,956.23 crore have been waived off in two tranches since State formation, benefiting 56.66 lakh farmers.

The investment in irrigation projects, electricity infrastructure and free power for farmers also contributed largely in creating a robust agricultural ecosystem. An impressive Rs.1.59 lakh crore has been spent for construction of multiple irrigation projects and Rs.32,700 crore on electricity infrastructure with annual expenditure of another Rs.10,500 crore for free power supply, enhancing water resources and power availability for farming.

Numerous irrigation tanks have been revived under Mission Kakatiya at a cost of Rs.5,349 crore, resulting in storage capacity of 8.93 TMCs stabilising 15.05 lakh acres of ayacut.

Further, the State made significant progress in agricultural mechanisation, with the number of tractors increasing from 94,537 in 2014-15 to 3.52 lakh in 2022-23, while the availability of harvesters has risen from 6,318 to 19,309. As part of agricultural mechanisation, a total of Rs 963.26 crore has been spent so far to benefit 6.66 lakh farmers.

The State government also expanded the godown capacity from 39.01 lakh tonnes in 2014-15 to 73.82 lakh tonnes in 2022-23. Apart from setting up a market research and analysis wing to guide farmers on crop sowing, the government took up promotion of alternative crops like oil palm to ensure profitable income to farmers.

