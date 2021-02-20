Telangana among top performing States

While growth performance differs considerably across different States, Telangana has grown with significantly higher Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) than the national average during the financial years between 2015-16 and 2019-20.

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Telangana has secured its position as one of the top States in the country in growth performance, social and physical infrastructure, according to a ‘State Dashboard’ prepared by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), a respected credit rating agency in the country.

The dashboard profiles the status and vulnerability of Indian States including erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir on various parameters and depicts/captures their performance on various fronts such as economic, fiscal, social and physical infrastructure covering the last decade between 2010-11 to 2019-20 financial years.

While growth performance differs considerably across different States, Telangana has grown with significantly higher Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) than the national average during the financial years between 2015-16 and 2019-20. Others who had higher GSDP than the national average during the period are Haryana, Gujarat and Karnataka.

Similarly, Telangana figured among the States which are fast catching up with the frontrunners in terms of physical infrastructure. While Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Kerala were declared as the States which stand out, Telangana along with Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh are improving their physical infrastructure to outperform the others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .