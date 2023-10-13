Telangana: Anjaniputra Estates gifts 200 girl students sponsored t-shirts and caps

The firm's chairman Gurrala Sridhar and managing director Pilli Ravi handed over the shirts and and caps to the students at a four-day long zonal sports meet that began in the college on Friday.

Mancherial: Anjaniputra Estates sponsored t-shirts and caps to 200 girl students of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Junior College in Chennur.

Sridhar and Ravi said that the firm was conducting social service activities to pay back to the society.

They said that sports would help the students to grow mentally and physically and advised the participants to take both victory and failure equally.

They congratulated the winners of various categories of the event on the first day.