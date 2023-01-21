Telangana Assembly and Council sessions from February 3

State Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu said the eighth session of the second Telangana Legislative Assembly would commence at 12.10 p.m. on February 3.
Hyderabad: The State Assembly and Legislative Council sessions begin here from February 3.
In a release issued here on Saturday, State Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu said the eighth session of the second Telangana Legislative Assembly would commence at 12.10 p.m. on February 3.
The Legislative Council session too would begin at the same time the same day.