Telangana Assembly and Council sessions from February 3

State Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu said the eighth session of the second Telangana Legislative Assembly would commence at 12.10 p.m. on February 3.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Hyderabad: The State Assembly and Legislative Council sessions begin here from February 3.

In a release issued here on Saturday, State Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu said the eighth session of the second Telangana Legislative Assembly would commence at 12.10 p.m. on February 3.

Also Read Telangana Budget on Feb 3 or 5; to continue growth story

The Legislative Council session too would begin at the same time the same day.