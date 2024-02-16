Meeting with city MLAs soon: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 February 2024, 08:16 PM

File photo of Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Hyderabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday said that the government would hold a meeting with all the city MLAs after the budget session.

Replying to Charminar MLA Mir Zulfiqar Ali during zero hour in the Assembly, he said the arrangements to be made for the Ramzan month would also be discussed among other developmental issues in the meeting.

Ali urged the government to speed up the maintenance works on all the transformers in the city as the power consumption would go up during Ramzan month.

If needed, their capacity should be enhanced whereever necessary. Ramzan was barely a month away. Necessary arrangement should be made in earnest, he said.