Telangana Assembly budget session to continue till March 26

The State budget for 2021-22 will be presented in both the Houses on March 18.

Hyderabad: The budget session of the State Legislative Assembly and the Council which commenced on Monday, will function for 10 business days till March 26. The State budget for 2021-22 will be presented in both the Houses on March 18.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan delivered her address at the joint session of the Assembly and the Council. Later, the Business Advisory Committees (BAC) chaired by Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy for the respective Houses, have met seperately here. Both the Speaker and the Chairman have assured to provide adequate time for the members by extending the working hours, if needed.

As per the BAC decisions, the Assembly will move the condolence motions on Tuesday commemorating Nagarjuna Sagar MLA late Nomula Narasimhaiah along with former legislators Gunda Mallesh, Naini Narsimha Reddy, Kamatam Ram Reddy, K Madhusudhan Rao, Katta Venkatnarasaiah, Dugyala Srinivasa Rao, Chengal Baganna, and K Veera Reddy, who passed over the last one year. On Wednesday, the members will participate in the discussion on the motion of thanks on the Governor’s Address followed by the Chief Minister’s reply.

After the budget presentation on Thursday, there will be no sitting on Friday. The Assembly will resume operations from March 20 for a general discussion on the State Budget and the Chief Minister will reply to the discussion on March 22. There will be no session on March 21 (Sunday). It has been decided to hold the Question Hour commencing from the same day till March 26. Voting of demands for grants for different departments will be held for three days from March 23 to 25. The session is expected to end on March 26 with passing of Telangana Appropriation Bill 2021.

Meanwhile, the Council will meet on March 17 for discussion on the Governor’s Address followed by the Chief Minister’s reply. The general discussion on the budget will be held on 20, followed by voting of demands for grants for different departments and passing of Telangana Appropriation Bill 2021, on March 22 and 26.

