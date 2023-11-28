Son of four-time MLA stays away from politics, works as navigation officer

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 06:45 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Mancherial: While heirs of public representatives can easily shine in politics with the help of their family members, the son of former Bellampalli MLA Gunda Mallesh is standing out for treading his own path. He is currently working as a navigation officer in Turkey instead of following in the footsteps of his father, a four-time legislator.

Gunda Praveen, son of Gunda Mallesh, who created a sorts of record by winning from Bellampalli by contesting on the ticket of the CPI in 1983, 1985, 1999 and 2009, was with the Indian Navy for seven years before associating with different international bulk carriers in 2004. He has been planning passage and navigating ships and vessels carrying various goods to different countries for two decades.

“I ventured into an unconventional field in 2003 as I did not want to depend on my father, paving the way to activists of the party who were dedicated and committed for his phenomenal success from the Bellampalli segment. I felt it was unfair to exploit my father’s political legacy, affecting the growth of the activists. I am content with my decision and this profession,” Praveen told ‘Telangana Today.’

Praveen who earned graduation in B Tech nautical science from a college in the United Kingdom was among 24 crew members from five nations who were arrested by Iraq in 2004. He languished in jail for three months. He recalled that he was released with the help of his father and the then union government. He stated that he was unfazed by the incident and chose to continue to be in the field.

The alumnus of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya-Kaghaznagar claims that Mallesh had strive hard during his stint for the growth of Bellampalli Assembly constituency on many fronts even as the governments were formed by Opposition parties. “My father played a vital role in creation of Vattivagu and Chelimela irrigation projects in present Asifabad segment. Some of the developmental projects created include a flyover across a railway line, degree college and polytechnic colleges in Bellampalli,” he said.