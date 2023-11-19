Telangana Assembly Elections: 221 women are in poll race

A total of 2,290 candidates are contesting the election. Among them, 2,068 are men, one is transgender, and the rest are women.

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 10:52 AM, Sun - 19 November 23

Hyderabad: A total of 221 women are contesting Assembly Elections this time. BRS, Congress, BJP-Janasena have fielded 36 women candidates. Apart from this, BSP has fielded 9 candidates, and others are contesting as independents. BJP has given tickets to 13 women candidates, while Congress has given tickets to 12 women candidates. BRS has fielded 8 women candidates.

In 2018 elections, a total of 140 women had contested. Compared to the last election, the number of women candidates in the fray has increased to 221, with 81 more women candidates in the fray. Major parties had given tickets to only 30 women candidates.