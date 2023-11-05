Telangana Assembly Elections: CPI(M) announces first list with 14 candidates

The party leadership had earlier released a list of 17 seats it would contest the polls scheduled on November 30.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:43 AM, Sun - 5 November 23

Hyderabad: After failing to reach a seat sharing agreement with the Congress, the Telangana unit of CPI (M) on Sunday released its first list with 14 candidates for the ensuing Assembly Elections in the state.

The party leadership had earlier released a list of 17 seats it would contest the polls scheduled on November 30.

The first list of candidates:

Palair- Thaminnei Veerabhadram Khammam- Erra Srikanth Madhira- Paladugu Bhasker Sathupalli _ Macharala Bharati Bhadrachalam- Karam Pullaiah Aswaraopet – Arjun Miryalaguda – Julakantii Rangareddy Wyra – Bhukya Veerabhadram Nakirekal – Chinavenkulu Ibrahimpatnam- Yadaiah Musheerabad – Dasarath Janagaon-Kanakareddy Patancheru- Mallikarjun Bhongir- Narsimha

Also Read AIMIM hopes to expand base in Telangana