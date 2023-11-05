Telangana Assembly Elections: CPI(M) announces first list with 14 candidates
The party leadership had earlier released a list of 17 seats it would contest the polls scheduled on November 30.
Updated On - 10:43 AM, Sun - 5 November 23
Hyderabad: After failing to reach a seat sharing agreement with the Congress, the Telangana unit of CPI (M) on Sunday released its first list with 14 candidates for the ensuing Assembly Elections in the state.
The first list of candidates:
- Palair- Thaminnei Veerabhadram
- Khammam- Erra Srikanth
- Madhira- Paladugu Bhasker
- Sathupalli _ Macharala Bharati
- Bhadrachalam- Karam Pullaiah
- Aswaraopet – Arjun
- Miryalaguda – Julakantii Rangareddy
- Wyra – Bhukya Veerabhadram
- Nakirekal – Chinavenkulu
- Ibrahimpatnam- Yadaiah
- Musheerabad – Dasarath
- Janagaon-Kanakareddy
- Patancheru- Mallikarjun
- Bhongir- Narsimha