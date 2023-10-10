Telangana Assembly Elections: Historical Highest Majorities (2018) | Harish Rao, KTR, Malla Reddy

Telangana Today brings you a rewind report of the historical highest majorities in the Telangana Assembly Elections 2018

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:00 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 are going to be held on November 30, 2023. Ahead of the upcoming elections, Telangana Today brings you a rewind report of the historical highest majorities in the Telangana Assembly Elections 2018. The list includes T Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao, Ch Malla Reddy, and others. This video also covers the tight battles and the closest wins of the 2018 elections.