Telangana Assembly Elections: Historical Highest Majorities (2018) | Harish Rao, KTR, Malla Reddy

Telangana Today brings you a rewind report of the historical highest majorities in the Telangana Assembly Elections 2018
Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 are going to be held on November 30, 2023. Ahead of the upcoming elections, Telangana Today brings you a rewind report of the historical highest majorities in the Telangana Assembly Elections 2018. The list includes T Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao, Ch Malla Reddy, and others. This video also covers the tight battles and the closest wins of the 2018 elections.