Congress factions clash again in Khammam

Followers of Potla Nageswara Rao, Rayala Nageswara Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy had resorted to verbal clashes during a meeting on Tuesday. The same was repeated on Wednesday but in a much more violent manner.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Congress cadres with each other violently at the party meeting in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: Internal bickering in the Khammam district Congress reached its peak on Wednesday as rival factions clashed with each other yet again at the party’s district office here.

The clashes occurred in the presence of the party’s parliamentary constituency in-charge Arif Naseem Khan during Sathupalli Assembly constituency level meeting. It was attended by former minister Renuka Chowdary and the party district president P Durga Prasad.

While the meeting was going on the followers, K Manavata Roy and Matta Dayanand Kumar, who were expecting Congress ticket to contest for Sathupalli Assembly seat, started arguing with each other and shouted slogans hailing their leaders.

The arguments heated up; they started jostling and manhandling each other. Some irate workers threw plastic chairs at their rival and beat up with chappals while some damaged the chairs showing their anger.

Several party workers were injured with few sustaining bleeding injuries and broken limbs as the party in-charge Naseem Khan and Renuka Chowdary remained mute spectators as the rival factions fought with each other.

Earlier speaking to the media, Naseem Khan maintained that there were some minor issues in the district Congress and they would be sorted out. He claimed that Congress was going to win 10 out of 10 Assembly seats in erstwhile Khammam as well the parliament seat.

He said that the party cadres were very enthusiastic to work for the party’s victory in the ensuing Assembly elections. Congress would come to power in 2024 elections, he added.

