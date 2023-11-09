Telangana Polls: Harish Rao files nomination from Siddipet

Harish Rao performed puja at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Siddipet. He placed the nomination papers before the presiding diety, before signing the nomination papers for Siddipet constituency.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:55 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao filed his nomination papers for the Siddipet Assembly Constituency for the seventh time. The nomination papers were submitted to the Returning Officer on Thursday.

In 2018 elections, Harish Rao had won with a thumping majority of 1,18,699 votes.

