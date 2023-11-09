CM KCR files nomination from Gajwel

Thu - 9 November 23

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao filed his nomination papers for the Gajwel Assembly constituency for the third time. The nomination papers were submitted to the Returning Officer at the Integrated Office Complex at Gajwel on Thursday.

The Chief Minister left his farmhouse in Erravelli in a helicopter and landed at the helipad near the IOC campus in Gajwel. Accompanied by local BRS leaders, he submitted the nomination papers between 11 am and 11.45 am. Later, he boarded a poll campaign vehicle and went to meet the constituents, supporters and the party cadre, waiting for him near the helipad.

He is scheduled to visit Kamareddy from where he is contesting for the first time and will submit the nomination papers to the Returning Officer at around 2 PM. Subsequently, he will participate in the Praja Ashirvada Sabha public meeting and address the gathering.

On Saturday, Chandrashekhar Rao had continued the traditional practice and performed a special puja at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Konaipalli of Nangunur mandal in Siddipet district. He placed the nomination papers before the presiding deity and took blessings at the temple, before signing the nomination papers for both Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies on the temple premises amid chanting of Vedic hymns.

