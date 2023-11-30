| Telangana Assembly Elections Polling Delayed In Some Polling Stations In Jagtial

Telangana Assembly Elections: Polling delayed in some polling stations in Jagtial

Polling was delayed in booth number 302 of Ibrahimpatnam of Korutla constituency, booth number 228 of Gollapalli mandal of Jagtial segment and booth number 39 of Dharmapuri mandal of Dharmapuri constituency.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 AM, Thu - 30 November 23

Jagtial: Polling was delayed in a few polling stations in the district following EVMs developing technical snags.

Similar problems were also reported in Vemulawada and other areas. Election authorities have started polling by rectifying the problems.

Polling has started in all polling stations of the 13 assembly constituencies across the erstwhile Karimnagar district at 7 am.

TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar along with his family members cast their votes in Mukarampura government school in Karimnagar town.

Jagtial Collector Sheik Yasmeen Basha and Additional collector BS Latha exercised their votes in the polling station at the ZPHS Dharur camp.