Telangana Assembly passes Appropriation Bill amid protests

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 July 2024, 08:32 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Amid vociferous protests by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) members, the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday adopted the Appropriation Bill without much discussion.

With members of the BRS shouting slogans in the well demanding Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to apologise for his remarks against BRS women legislators, the Appropriation Bill was voted on and passed through voice vote by Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

As soon as the House reassembled after a break of over two hours, the BRS members started demanding the Speaker to allow BRS member P Sabitha Indra Reddy to speak, but the Speaker said he would allow her only after they maintained silence. An enraged BRS member started raising slogans “Nahi Chalegi, Nahi Chalegi. Tana shahi Nahi Chalegi’. The Speaker, who was upset with this, asked BJP Legislative Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy to speak.

In the meantime, a large number of marshals were deployed inside the House, giving an indication that the government was making arrangements to deal with the protests. The marshals created a wall in front of the Speaker’s podium to prevent the agitating members from getting near him. Soon all the members of the BRS stormed into the well and started raising slogans. There was complete chaos in the House as the treasury benches too started raising slogans against the BRS members.

Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu tried to mediate and urged the members to take their seats, but the BRS members were in no mood to listen to him. AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi also requested the BRS members to take their seats and urged the Speaker to allow Sabitha Indra Reddy to make her point so that other members too express their view on the Appropriation Bill.

Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka intervened and accused the BRS members of disrupting the House. She claimed that the Chief Minister had not taken the name of Sabitha Indra Reddy and that the BRS members were unnecessarily creating problems.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka took strong objection to BRS members storming into the well and asked them to return to their seats. However, BRS members, who were in no mood to listen to him, intensified their protest. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Sunitha Lakshma Reddy and Kova Laxmi squatted on the floor and started raising slogans. The BRS said it was not ready to allow the House to function until the Chief Minister tender an unconditional apology.

Meanwhile, the Speaker asked the Deputy Chief Minister to move the Appropriation Bill and passed it through voice vote. The House was immediately adjourned for Thursday by the Speaker.