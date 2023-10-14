Telangana Assembly Polls: KCR to release BRS manifesto on Sunday

Hyderabad: It will be a special Sunday for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the State. Party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who was away from the din and bustle of the party campaign for about a fortnight due to health issues, is back to the centrestage of electioneering. On Sunday, he is set to announce the salient features of the all-important manifesto of the party, which the BRS has already indicated will hold hope for weaker sections and women in particular.

The Chief Minister is also expected to hand over the B forms of the party to the party nominees for the forthcoming Assembly polls. The list of 114 of the total 119 nominees was announced way ahead of the polls. The party candidates will be lining up at the party head quarters to receive the blessings of the party president along with the B forms. He is expected to address the party nominees before dispersing them to their respective constituencies, thus commencing the crucial second phase of the party campaign.

The Chief Minister will also address a series of public meetings starting from Sunday as part of his campaign. He is scheduled to address an election rally at Husnabad in the day. Almost all the senior leaders of the party have been tasked the responsibility of making the public meeting an overwhelming success. Senior leader and Planning Commission Vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar and Husnabad MLA Vodithela Sathish Kumar were overseeing the arrangements for Sunday’s meeting. Thanking the Chief Minister for launching the campaign from his constituency again, Sathish Kumar said a crowd of over one lakh was expected to attend the meeting.

Commissioner of Police N Swetha has made all security arrangements by deploying a huge force to ensure the meeting is conducted smoothly.

The Chief Minister will also be addressing public meetings at Jangaon and Bhongir constituencies on October 16, followed by public meetings in Siddipet and Sircilla constituencies, and Jadcherla and Medchal constituencies on October 17 and 18 respectively.

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to meet former TPCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, who has been invited to join the BRS after he quit from the Congress.