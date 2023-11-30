Telangana Assembly Polls: Voter turnout drops in Kamareddy district

The average voter turnout percentage this time in Kamareddy district stood at 71.07 percent, whereas it was 83.57 percent in the previous elections

Kamareddy: The three constituencies in Kamareddy district witnessed drop in voter turnout this time. The average voter turnout percentage this time stood at 71.07 percent, whereas it was 83.57 percent in the previous elections.

Jukkal constituency registered a poll turnout of 70.21 percent, whereas during the 2018 elections it was 85.56 percent. Similarly, in Yellareddy constituency about 74.07 percent of voters exercised their votes. In Kamareddy constituency from where BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy were in fray, witnessed 68.94 percent voter turnout.

Though in all three constituencies in the district polling began on a slower note, it picked up after 1 pm.

Meanwhile, voting was halted in a poll booth in the Kamareddy Assembly constituency due to a malfunction of The voting process was halted for almost 45 minutes at Booth No 253 of the constituency due to a malfunction of the EVM machine at around 8 am. The polling resumed after the faulty EVM was replaced by a new one.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers stopped Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy’s brother Kondal Reddy from entering a polling booth in Kamareddy, claiming that he was “not authorised” to visit the booth. Kondal Reddy was reportedly roaming around with a fake pass along with supporters.

He was handed over to the police by the BRS workers, but after some time he was released. However, Kondal Reddy claimed that a group of BRS workers stopped his vehicle and tried to attack him.