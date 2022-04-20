Telangana Basketball Association felicitates women’s team

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:57 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Telangana womens basketball team, who recently bagged silver in the national basketball championship.

Hyderabad: State women’s basketball team, which finished runner-up in the recently-concluded 71st National Basketball Championship held in Chennai, was felicitated by the Telangana Basketball Association in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The women’s team went down to Indian Railway 82-131 in the summit clash to settle for the silver medal. Association president R Sridhar Reddy lauded the team for their impressive run. He also said that it is the second time that the team reached the final and won a silver in the last four years.

Sridhar added that the State government has been supporting sports in a big way and working towards providing best facilities to athletes throughout the State. “The State government is dedicated to promoting sports in a big way and we are building indoor stadiums in all districts. We will also draw plans to help State teams emerge champions in the upcoming nationals,” added Sridhar. Meanwhile, Telangana Basketball Association secretary Norman Isaac also lauded the team’s efforts.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .