Telangana: Bathukamma celebrations highlights SVEEP activities in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Khammam: Women officials and staff celebrated Bathukamma celebrations in an innovative way at the collectorate here highlighting the SVEEP activities in view of the upcoming general elections to the Legislative Assembly.

The collectorate women officers, staff, Anganwadi teachers, supervisors and CDPOs played Bathukamma while displaying placards and slogans on importance of right to vote, usage of vote and sung songs explaining the significance of casting vote in elections.

The Collector VP Gautham participated in the celebrations and said that everyone should exercise their right to vote in the elections like celebrating a festival. Vote must be cast morally without succumbing to money or any temptation, he said.

A large-scale campaign should be carried out on the cVIGIL app to create awareness among the youth and educated people and to encourage them to download the app. The election staff has to conduct elections effectively as a social responsibility, he said.

Khammam Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, additional Collectors B Sathya Prasada and D Madhusudan Naik, trainee assistant Collector Mayank Singh, RDOs G Ganesh, Ashok Chakravarty, SDC Rajeshwari, DWO Suma, DRDO Vidyachandana and others were present.