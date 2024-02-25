Bahujan meeting urges Govt to include nomadic, denotified tribes details in Caste Census

The Bahujan Intellectual Assembly has urged the State government to include the details of nomadic, semi-nomadic, denotified tribes and homeless people in the proposed Caste Census.

The demand to include these communities came during a conference on social, economic and Caste Survey organised by Bharatiya OBC Samakhya here on Sunday. The speakers observed that these communities were not getting the benefits of government schemes and programmes as their data was not available with the government. A majority of these communities do not have Aadhar cards and their names were not in the voters’ list, hence it was necessary that their details were included in the Caste Survey, they said.

Addressing the conference, State Backward Classes Commission Chairman V Krishna Mohan Rao informed that the Commission had already submitted a report with regard to Caste Census to the government and suggested measures to conduct the survey in an efficient manner.