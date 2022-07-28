Telangana: BJP activists stage protests against Congress MP’s remarks on President Droupadi Murmu

Hyderabad: The BJP activists staged demonstrations across the State on Thursday to protest against the remarks made by the Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary against the President Droupadi Murmu.

Holding placards denouncing the remarks of the Congress MP, irate activists raised slogans against him and burnt his effigy. The demonstrations were organized following a call given by the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday asking activists to register their protest against the Congress MP.

Meanwhile, the State BJP leaders released a poster of the third phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ to be undertaken by Sanjay from Yadadri from August 2. The yatra that will start from Yadadri will conclude at Sri Bhadrakali Temple in Hanamkonda on August 26 after covering 328 kms.