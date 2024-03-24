Telangana: BJP announces two more candidates

Aroori Ramesh will represent the party from Warangal (SC), while Tandra Vinod Rao will contest from Khammam.
Hyderabad: The BJP released its fifth list of Lok Sabha candidates on Sunday, including 111 names from 17 states.
The saffron party fielded Aroori Ramesh and Tandra Vinod Rao from Telangana for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.
Former BRS MLA Aroori Ramesh’s recent decision to join the BJP came amidst reported dissatisfaction over the selection of Kadiyam Kavya, daughter of Kadiyam Srihari, as the BRS candidate from Warangal.