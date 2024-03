Aroori Ramesh resigns from BRS

Aroori Ramesh thanked BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, working president K T Rama Rao and Harish Rao for providing opportunities in the party

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 March 2024, 09:15 PM

MLA Aroori Ramesh

Hyderabad: Warangal district president of the BRS party Aroori Ramesh on Saturday resigned from party and its primary membership. In his resignation letter, sent to the party leadership, he thanked BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, working president K T Rama Rao and Harish Rao for providing opportunities in the party.