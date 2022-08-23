Telangana BJP delegation seeks Governor’s intervention

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:55 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Credits: twitter/DrTamilisaiGuv

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP on Tuesday urged the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to instruct the police to allow ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ undertaken by the party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and provide security to him.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, a BJP delegation led by party OBC Morcha national president K Laxman and others requested her to probe into the brutal attack on the BJP workers by the police and ruling party workers on Monday in the city.

The delegation has urged the Governor to probe into the circumstances that led to the disruption of the yatra and unwarranted arrest of Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday at Jangaon.

The delegation said the yatra has all the permissions. However, the police were either helpless to protect the yatra, which has been happening democratically or that the police were hand in glove with the ruling party. In both cases, the police failed to discharge their constitutional responsibility.

“The helplessness of the police in the State points to the breakdown of Constitutional machinery. Under these circumstances, we have no option but to seek your intervention as the custodian of the Constitution,” Laxman said.