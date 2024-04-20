BJP gaining strength in TS worrying Cong, BRS: Laxman

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Laxman said both the parties had forged a secret alliance to defeat the BJP in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls and as part of the strategy the two party leaders were targeting BJP.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 06:21 PM

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman said the Congress and the BRS was targeting BJP as it was gaining strength in the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Laxman said both the parties had forged a secret alliance to defeat the BJP in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls and as part of the strategy the two party leaders were targeting BJP.

“Congress and BRS DNA are the same. They follow the same policies and ideologies. They are indulging in fake fighting to mislead people,” he charged. Stating that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy claims about insecurity was an indication that he did not trust his own MLAs.

“There is no future for Congress in Telangana and the country,” he said. Coming down heavily on BRS, Laxman said the party had lost people’s confidence and any bus yatra by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would not be able to win back their trust.