Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh, family escape cloudburst at Amarnath cave

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:32 AM, Sat - 9 July 22

Hyderabad: BJP MLA T Raja Singh and 11 of his family members had a miraculous escape from the flood during Amarnath yatra in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Raja Singh and his family left the city and reached New Delhi on Wednesday. They could not utilize helicopter service from New Delhi due to inclement weather. With much difficulty, they managed to reach Panchtarani on Thursday and stayed in a tent.

The family reached Amarnath with the help of horses on Friday morning and had darshan of Lord Shiva Lingam. “We were returning in the afternoon when suddenly we started hearing screams of the people. Devotees swept away in front of us in the flood water,” he said.

Luckily, Raja Singh and his family managed to hire horse services and reached a safe place. As he was facing threat from terrorists, the police provided an escort to him and his family till they reach Srinagar safely.

In a short video released on Saturday, he said the situation could have been different if there was some delay while returning from Amarnath. He said hundreds of people from two Telugu States came for the yatra. The security forces were helping the devotees to send them to safe places.

Raja Singh said the family was going to Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday and return to Hyderabad on Monday.