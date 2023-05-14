Telangana: Boat ride in Asifabad’s Kumram Bheem project a hit

Buoyed by the success of the boat ride, authorities of the TSTDC are planning to construct a children’s park, restaurant and cottages near Ada village soon

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 05:21 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

A motorised boat is operated in Kumram Bheem project near Ada village in Asifabad mandal. Photo: Santosh Padala.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Proving how an unexplored spot can draw visitors if converted into a tourist destination using available resources, a motorised boatride facility introduced by the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) in the picturesque Kumram Bheem major irrigation project at Ada village in Asifabad is evoking an overwhelming response.

A spot in the middle of the village and near the backwaters of the irrigation project used to wear a deserted look till 2022. However, it has now become a bustling location. It is marked with the presence of scores of visitors, parking of their vehicles and the noise, an unusual but pleasant scene for the villagers. It has become a much-sought after getaway for a boatride.

Families from Asifabad town and surrounding villages, mandals and towns are now making a beeline to the project to take the boat ride and to spend time with kids during the ongoing summer holidays and weekends. Khalid, an electrical shop owner from Asifabad said he had the ride for the first time and expressed satisfaction over the facility.

The first of its kind facility in the district was originally introduced to promote tourism in the waters of the project in September, but was suspended due to some technical problems after a few days. It was reintroduced in March. The cost of the facility was Rs 25 lakh. The District Rural Development Organisation is assigned to manage the facility.

Ramakrishna, an in-charge of the facility told ‘Telangana Today’ said it was evoking a huge response from visitors. Around 150 persons were using the ride a day. A boat is operated from 10 am to 6 pm for the convenience of visitors, he said.

Buoyed by the success of the boat ride, authorities of the TSTDC are planning to construct a children’s park, restaurant and cottages near Ada village soon. The fair of the 15-minute long ride is Rs 50 per adult and Rs 30 for a child.

How to reach

One can locate the project on Asifabad-Utnoor route. It is 9 kilometres from Asifabad town which can be easily reached from Kaghazngar and Mancherial towns by either bus or train. Asifabad is situated 65 km from Mancherial and 28 km from Kaghaznagar. Visitors are advised to carry drinking water and snacks.