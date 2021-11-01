Telangana boy is NEET topper

Hyderabad: Three students, including one from Telangana Mrinal Kutteri, have shared the all India first rank in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 results which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday. Mrinal Kutteri obtained 99.9998057 percentile.

Other students who shared the all India first rank were Delhi’s Tanmay Gupta and Maharashtra’s Karthika G Nair.

Another student from Telangana, Khandavally Shashank, secured the fifth rank in the entrance test. Two students from Andhra Pradesh — Chandam Vishnu Vivek and Gorripati Rushil — secured 5th rank with a score of 715.

Kasa Lahari, who bagged all India 30th rank, stood at ninth position among female toppers in the country. She topped among the female students in the State.

A total of 16,14,777 students registered, of whom 15,44,275 appeared and 8,70,074 candidates were declared qualified in the entrance test.

Based on reports, close to 15 candidates were identified using unfair means during the exam and their result has been cancelled, the official added.

The NEET-UG exam was held on September 12 with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for the medical entrance exam. A record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year.

